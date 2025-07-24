Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alset Capital ( (TSE:GPUS) ) has shared an announcement.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. announced a significant milestone achieved by its portfolio company, Henon Financial Technologies Inc., with the launch of HenonGPT, a zero-error AI toolkit for private equity and credit firms. This innovative platform allows financial professionals to interact with AI for precise and actionable insights, setting a new standard for AI applications in finance. The launch underscores Henon’s leadership in financial AI and enhances its integration with Alset AI’s cloud infrastructure, potentially impacting the broader fintech landscape.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

