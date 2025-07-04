Alps Alpine Announces Share Repurchase to Boost Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Alps Alpine Co ( (JP:6770) ) is now available.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of 1,350,300 of its own shares in June 2025, as part of its shareholder return policy aimed at enhancing share value and capital efficiency. The acquisition, conducted through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is part of a broader plan to repurchase up to 20 million shares by March 2026, with a total purchase price cap of 20 billion yen.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6770) stock is a Sell with a Yen1500.00 price target.

More about Alps Alpine Co

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, specializing in the production of electronic components and systems. The company is known for its focus on automotive, mobile, and consumer electronics markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,181,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen315.3B

