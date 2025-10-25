Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. Faces Challenges Amid Global Trade Tensions and Protectionist Policies

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Capital Markets category.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. may face significant challenges due to global trade disruptions and the introduction of trade barriers, as political leaders in the U.S. and abroad adopt protectionist policies. The U.S. government’s shift in international trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs, could lead to retaliatory measures from other countries, such as China, further escalating trade tensions. These developments could potentially hinder the company’s performance by affecting supply chains and increasing costs. Additionally, any resulting downturns in the global economy could exacerbate these risks, impacting Alpine Income Property Trust Inc.’s financial stability and growth prospects.

The average PINE stock price target is $17.50, implying 26.72% upside potential.

