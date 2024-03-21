Alpine Immune Sciences’ Growth at Risk: Navigating FDA and SEC Disruptions Amidst Political and Health Uncertainties

Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) has disclosed a new risk, in the Taxation & Government Incentives category.

Alpine Immune Sciences faces significant business risk due to potential disruptions at the FDA, the SEC, and other pivotal government agencies caused by funding shortfalls or global health crises. Such disruptions could impede these agencies’ ability to hire and retain essential staff, process user fees, and conduct routine operations, leading to delays in the development, approval, or commercialization of new or modified products. Furthermore, political uncertainties influencing government funding for these agencies may also jeopardize Alpine Immune Sciences’ research and development activities and access to capital, thereby materially affecting their business continuity and growth prospects.

The average ALPN stock price target is $45.83, implying 13.92% upside potential.

