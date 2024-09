Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Alphawave Semi, a leader in high-speed tech connectivity, is set to announce its interim results for the first half of 2024 on September 23rd. The company will host an online Q&A webinar on the same day to discuss the results and interact with participants. Interested individuals can register for the webinar online and submit questions in advance via email.

