Alphamin Resources Announces Q2 Results and Future Plans

Alphamin Resources (TSE:AFM) has released an update.

Alphamin Resources Corp. has filed its second-quarter financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and outlined its exploration and dividend plans. The company plans to extend the life of its Mpama mines through exploration while searching for new tin deposits, with drilling to commence in Q4 2024. Semi-annual dividend considerations will follow the company’s historical schedule, with declarations anticipated in April and October to coincide with financial statement approvals.

