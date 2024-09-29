Alphamab Oncology Partners with CSPC on Cancer Drug

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has struck a lucrative deal with CSPC’s subsidiary JMT-Bio, granting the latter exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the innovative cancer therapy JSKN003 in mainland China, with Alphamab poised to receive up to RMB 3.08 billion in payments, including milestones and royalties. This strategic partnership aims to leverage JMT-Bio’s robust capabilities in drug development and marketing, potentially benefiting Alphamab’s shareholders. However, the company cautions that the success of JSKN003’s development and market launch cannot be guaranteed, advising shareholders and investors to trade with care.

