Alpha Tau to Present Groundbreaking Cancer Therapy Data at ASCO Symposium

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd ( (DRTS) ) has provided an update.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. announced that its interim findings from pancreatic cancer trials have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it showcases its Alpha DaRT technology, designed to target solid tumors with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue. The company will also hold an R&D Update Day to review these findings along with additional data from Canadian trials and explore Alpha DaRT’s use with pembrolizumab for treating certain head and neck cancers.

More about Alpha Tau Medical Ltd

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is an Israeli oncology therapeutics company founded in 2016, focusing on the research, development, and potential commercialization of Alpha DaRT technology for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

YTD Price Performance: 2.99%

Average Trading Volume: 35,678

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $218.2M

