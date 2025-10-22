Alpha Star Reduces Underwriting Commission Amid Shareholder Redemptions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alpha Star Acquisition ( (ALSAF) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 13, 2025, Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Islands exempt company, amended its underwriting agreement with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. due to shareholder redemptions and trust account balances related to its business combination with OU XDATA GROUP. The amendment reduced the deferred underwriting commission from $2,875,500 to $950,000, to be paid in cash at the closing of the business combination.

