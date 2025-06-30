Alpha Professional Holdings Reports Significant Financial Losses for FY 2025

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0948) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alpha Professional Holdings Limited announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2025, showing a significant decrease in revenue from HK$96.31 million in 2024 to HK$40.52 million in 2025. The company reported a substantial loss from operations amounting to HK$195.34 million, exacerbated by net impairment losses on financial assets and other losses. Despite an income tax credit, the total comprehensive loss for the year was HK$189.4 million, reflecting challenges in the company’s financial performance and potentially impacting its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd.

Alpha Professional Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 948. The company operates in an industry where it provides various products and services, although specific details about its market focus are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 64,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$76.84M

