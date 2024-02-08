Alpha Partners Shareholders Redeem $133.7 Million in Shares

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (APTM) has released an update.

In a significant financial move during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), shareholders of a company exercised their right to redeem over 12 million Class A ordinary shares. The redemption, conducted at roughly $10.75 per share, resulted in a cash outflow of about $133.7 million from the company. Following these redemptions, the company’s trust account retains a balance of $24.6 million.

