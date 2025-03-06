Alpha Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Alpha FX ( (GB:ALPH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alpha Group International plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2,620 pence each, as part of its ongoing Buyback Programme. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhances shareholder value by consolidating ownership. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights to 42,010,412. This strategic action reflects Alpha’s commitment to managing its capital structure effectively, which may influence shareholder interest and market perception.

Alpha Group International plc is a high-tech provider of enhanced financial solutions for corporates and institutions globally. The company focuses on FX risk management, global accounts, and mass payments, leveraging human expertise and technology across 50+ countries. With over 400 employees in seven global offices, Alpha maintains operational agility and client focus, contributing to its growth and success since its inception in 2009.

