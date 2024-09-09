Alpha Group Executes Share Buyback Plan

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International PLC, a prominent financial solutions provider, has announced the successful buyback of 20,000 Ordinary Shares at a uniform price of 2,330 pence per share under its share buyback programme. Post-purchase, the company’s total number of voting rights stands at 42,410,512, with the repurchased shares set to be held in treasury. The transaction reflects Alpha’s commitment to corporate agility and shareholder value, consistent with its reputation for operational dynamism and growth since its inception in 2009.

