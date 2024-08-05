Alpha FX Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International plc, a prominent financial solutions firm, has executed a share buyback as part of its previously announced programme, purchasing 25,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2,440 to 2,480 pence each. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue and thus the total voting rights to 42,495,012. The company emphasizes its commitment to maintaining operational agility and a client-focused approach despite its growth and presence in international markets.

