Alpha and Omega Sells Stake in CQJV for $150M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Alpha and Omega ( (AOSL) ) is now available.

On July 14, 2025, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced an agreement to sell approximately 20.3% of its equity interest in its joint venture CQJV, located in Chongqing, China, to a strategic investor for $150 million. This transaction, expected to close by the end of 2025, will provide AOS with capital to invest in technology and R&D, while maintaining its business relationship with CQJV. The sale aligns with AOS’s strategy to monetize its investments and reinvest in expanding its product portfolio, ensuring continued access to CQJV’s manufacturing capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AOSL) stock is a Buy with a $47.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alpha and Omega stock, see the AOSL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AOSL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AOSL is a Neutral.

Alpha and Omega’s stock score is primarily driven by its strong technical momentum and robust balance sheet. However, profitability issues and valuation concerns weigh down the score. The earnings call provided positive growth insights, but challenges remain in certain segments.

To see Spark’s full report on AOSL stock, click here.

More about Alpha and Omega

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication. The company is involved in developing and distributing innovative power semiconductor products globally, maintaining a significant partnership with its joint venture in Chongqing, China.

Average Trading Volume: 398,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $822.6M

See more data about AOSL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue