Alnylam’s New Study on ALN-BCAT: A Potential Game-Changer in Liver Cancer Treatment

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 1 study titled A Phase 1 Study of ALN-BCAT as Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and antitumor activity of ALN-BCAT, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with advanced liver cancer. This research is significant as it explores new therapeutic options for a challenging cancer type.

The study tests ALN-BCAT, a drug administered via intravenous infusion, alone and with pembrolizumab, an existing cancer treatment. The goal is to determine the optimal dosage and evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness in combating tumors.

Designed as an interventional study, it employs a non-randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment outcomes. This straightforward design allows for clear assessment of the drug’s impact.

The study began on December 30, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the research.

This update could influence Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance their market position in cancer therapeutics. Investors will be keenly watching for results, especially given the competitive landscape in oncology treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

