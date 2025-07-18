Alnylam’s ELEVATE Study: A Closer Look at AHP Treatment and Market Impact

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is conducting a study titled ‘ELEVATE, a Global Observational Longitudinal Prospective Registry of Patients With Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP).’ The study aims to document the natural history and clinical management of AHP patients, while assessing the real-world safety and effectiveness of givosiran and other approved therapies. This research is significant as it provides insights into AHP treatment outcomes and patient experiences.

The intervention under investigation is givosiran, an approved treatment for AHP. Givosiran is designed to reduce the frequency of porphyria attacks by targeting the underlying cause of the disease.

The study is observational, following a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing instead on real-world data collection to understand treatment impacts.

Key dates for the study include its start on April 26, 2021, and the most recent update on July 15, 2025. These dates indicate the study’s ongoing nature and the continuous collection of valuable data.

The study’s findings could influence Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by providing evidence of givosiran’s effectiveness, potentially boosting investor confidence. This update is crucial as it positions Alnylam within the competitive landscape of AHP treatments, where real-world data can differentiate their offerings.

The ELEVATE study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

