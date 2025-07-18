Alnylam’s ConTTRibute Study: A Closer Look at ATTR Amyloidosis Treatment

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is conducting a global observational study titled ‘ConTTRibute: A Global Observational Multicenter Long-Term Study of Patients With Transthyretin (TTR)-Mediated Amyloidosis (ATTR Amyloidosis).’ The study aims to describe the epidemiological and clinical characteristics, natural history, and real-world clinical management of ATTR amyloidosis patients. It also seeks to characterize the safety and effectiveness of patisiran and vutrisiran in routine clinical practice and observe disease progression in pre-symptomatic carriers of a TTR variant.

The study focuses on two interventions: patisiran and vutrisiran, both designed to manage ATTR amyloidosis by targeting the transthyretin protein. These treatments are intended to provide insights into their real-world application and effectiveness.

This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It does not involve any allocation or masking, focusing instead on the natural progression and treatment outcomes in a real-world setting.

The study began on November 23, 2020, with its last update submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and the latest data collection efforts, reflecting ongoing research and updates.

The study’s findings could significantly impact Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ market position, potentially boosting investor confidence if results show positive outcomes for patisiran and vutrisiran. This could also influence the competitive landscape in the ATTR amyloidosis treatment market, where effective real-world data is highly valued.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

