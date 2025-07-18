Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2 Trial: A Potential Breakthrough in Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Treatment

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Study Overview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is conducting a Phase 2 trial titled ‘A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacodynamics of Intrathecally Administered ALN-APP in Patients With Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy (CAA)’. The study aims to assess the impact of ALN-APP on CAA progression and evaluate its safety and pharmacodynamics in patients with sporadic and Dutch-type CAA.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests ALN-APP, an experimental drug administered intrathecally, designed to slow CAA progression. A placebo is also used for comparison.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary goal is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 17, 2024, with primary completion expected within 24 months, followed by an optional 18-month open-label extension. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company as a leader in CAA treatment. Competitors in the neurological disorder treatment space will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue