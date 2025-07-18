Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Advances Pregnancy Safety Study for Patisiran-LNP

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is conducting a study titled ‘Patisiran-Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Pregnancy Surveillance Program.’ The study aims to collect and evaluate pregnancy outcomes, complications, and fetal/neonatal/infant outcomes in women exposed to patisiran-LNP. This research is significant as it seeks to understand the safety and effects of patisiran-LNP during pregnancy.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on pregnant women exposed to the commercial drug patisiran-LNP, known as ONPATTRO. This intervention is designed to monitor the effects of the drug when used during pregnancy.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. The study does not involve any allocation or masking, as it primarily aims to observe and collect data on the outcomes of interest.

Study Timeline: The study began on August 1, 2020, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by demonstrating the company’s commitment to drug safety and expanding its knowledge base. Investors may view this as a proactive step in ensuring product safety, potentially enhancing investor confidence. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry may also take note of this comprehensive approach to drug surveillance.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

