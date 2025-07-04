Almonty Industries Updates Technical Report and Plans Expansion for Sangdong Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Almonty Industries ( (TSE:AII) ) has provided an announcement.

Almonty Industries has filed an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Sangdong Tungsten Mine, highlighting recent developments and planned expansions. The report outlines the expected commencement of production in the second half of 2025, with a significant increase in throughput capacity planned for Phase II, potentially starting in 2026. This expansion aims to enhance economies of scale and improve margins, positioning the Sangdong Mine as a critical asset for the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AII) stock is a Buy with a C$5.00 price target.

More about Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc. is a leading global producer of tungsten concentrate, focusing on the development and operation of mineral properties. The company is engaged in projects such as the Sangdong Mine in South Korea and the Panasqueira Mine in Portugal, with a strategic emphasis on increasing production capacity and enhancing market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 566,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.29B



