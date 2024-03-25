Almonty Industries Secures Over C$2.6 Million Funding

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII) has released an update.

Almonty Industries Inc. has successfully raised C$1.47 million through a non-brokered private placement of common share units and CDIs, with additional firm commitments of C$1.178 million. This funding is slated for general working capital, accelerating tungsten downstream project planning, and exploring molybdenum reserves. Notably, key insiders, including the CEO and directors of Almonty, are participating in the placement, which is subject to regulatory approvals.

