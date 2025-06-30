Almonty Industries Joins S&P/TSX Global Mining Index

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

An announcement from Almonty Industries ( (TSE:AII) ) is now available.

Almonty Industries has been added to the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index, a benchmark for globally traded mining companies, highlighting its growing profile in the global mining sector. This inclusion reflects Almonty’s strategic execution and its role as a key supplier of tungsten for U.S. defense needs, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and shareholder value.

More about Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc. is a global producer of tungsten concentrate, operating in conflict-free regions. The company mines, processes, and ships tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira mine in Portugal and is constructing the Sangdong tungsten mine in South Korea. Almonty also has development projects in Spain, including the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project and the Los Santos Mine.

Average Trading Volume: 518,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.23B

