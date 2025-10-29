Almaviva Increases Stake in Almawave with New Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Almawave S.p.A. ( (IT:AIW) ) is now available.

Almaviva S.p.A. has announced a voluntary public purchase offer for the shares of Almawave S.p.A., acquiring 20,217 ordinary shares, which represents 0.07% of Almawave’s share capital. This acquisition increases Almaviva’s total holdings to 78.48% of Almawave’s share capital, potentially strengthening its influence and control over Almawave’s strategic direction.

More about Almawave S.p.A.

Almawave S.p.A. operates in the technology industry, providing innovative solutions and services focused on artificial intelligence and natural language processing. The company is known for its expertise in voice recognition and data analysis, catering to various sectors including public administration and private enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 61,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €128.6M

