Almacenes Éxito Reveals Unified Management Vision

Almacenes Éxito S.A. announces a revamped management team following its recent consolidation under Grupo Calleja. Carlos Calleja Hakker will lead the operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Argentina, and El Salvador, aiming to unify the company’s vision across these markets. Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno and José Gabriel Loaiza Herrera will continue their leadership roles in Colombia, ensuring continuity in the company’s growth and innovation strategies.

