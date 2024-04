Almacenes Exito SA Sponsored ADR (EXTO) has released an update.

Almacenes Éxito S.A. has begun distributing dividends to its shareholders following the approval of the profit distribution proposal during the General Shareholders’ Meeting. The first installment of these payments, amounting to COP 7,571,445,337, was made on April 9, 2024, in Colombia.

