Alma Gold Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

Alma Gold ( (TSE:ALMA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alma Gold Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement, raising $855,430 through the issuance of 10,692,875 units. The proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes. Notably, an insider participated in this transaction, which is considered a related-party transaction under Canadian securities regulations. The company plans to close a second and final tranche of the private placement, which could further impact its financial standing and operational capabilities.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp., it is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, the Dialakoro project permits under application in the Siguiri Basin of Guinea, and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 44,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

