Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd. has announced a new proposed issue of securities, planning to issue a maximum of 7,750,000 ordinary fully paid shares. The anticipated issue date is set for August 8, 2024. This move is aimed at attracting investment and could be an opportunity for those looking to diversify their stock portfolio.

