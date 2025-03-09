Alligator Energy Advances Samphire Uranium Project with Key Regulatory Submission

Alligator Energy Ltd ( (AU:AGE) ) just unveiled an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has submitted the Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) for its Samphire Uranium Project’s Field Recovery Trial (FRT) in South Australia. This submission marks a crucial step in the regulatory process, with the PEPR approval being the final requirement before on-site construction can begin. The trial aims to establish technical operating parameters and reduce risks for future production, contributing to a feasibility study for a full-scale ISR mine. The company has prepared a prefabricated pilot plant and selected a local contractor for construction, anticipating the trial to solidify Samphire’s potential as a key uranium mine in the region.

Alligator Energy Ltd is a company operating in the uranium mining industry, primarily focusing on the development of in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium projects. The company is currently advancing its Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia, which aims to become a significant ISR uranium mine.

