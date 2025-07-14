Alligator Bioscience Eyes Revenue from Henlius’ U.S. Phase 3 Trial Milestone

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alligator Bioscience AB ( (SE:ATORX) ) has provided an announcement.

Alligator Bioscience has commented on Shanghai Henlius Biotech’s recent milestone of dosing the first patient in a U.S. Phase 3 trial for HLX22, a monoclonal antibody targeting HER2-positive gastric cancer. While not directly involved, Alligator stands to benefit financially from this development through potential revenue streams from milestones and royalties, as they hold a 35% entitlement from AbClon’s sublicense agreement with Henlius.

More about Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on developing clinical-stage tumor-directed antibody drugs, particularly targeting the CD40 receptor. This approach aims to enhance T cell priming and counteract the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, offering potential benefits for cancer patients. The company’s lead candidate, mitazalimab, is advancing towards Phase 3 development, with promising results in metastatic pancreatic cancer.

YTD Price Performance: -74.02%

Average Trading Volume: 410,032

Current Market Cap: SEK190.3M

