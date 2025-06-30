Alligator Bioscience Expands Share Capital to Bolster Operations

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest update is out from Alligator Bioscience AB ( (SE:ATORX) ).

Alligator Bioscience AB has increased its number of shares and votes to 34,803,898 following the exercise of warrants and new share issues. This change, authorized by the company’s board and annual general meeting, reflects strategic financial maneuvers to support its ongoing operations and stakeholder interests.

More about Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience AB operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of innovative antibody-based therapies for cancer treatment.

YTD Price Performance: -69.57%

Average Trading Volume: 364,878

Current Market Cap: SEK223M

Find detailed analytics on ATORX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue