Alligator Bioscience Achieves Key Milestones and Strengthens Financial Position in Q2 2025

The latest announcement is out from Alligator Bioscience AB ( (SE:ATORX) ).

Alligator Bioscience AB has achieved significant milestones in the second quarter of 2025, including the completion of a warrant program that raised SEK 61 million, strengthening its financial position. The company has also made progress in its mitazalimab program, with successful GMP manufacturing for Phase 3 trials and regulatory advancements from the EMA and FDA. Additionally, biomarker data presented at ASCO 2025 highlighted mitazalimab’s potential in treating metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company has also seen developments in its partnered HLX22 program, with a Phase 2 trial initiated by Shanghai Henlius Biotech and orphan drug designation granted by the European Commission. These advancements position Alligator Bioscience for future growth and potential revenue sharing from partnerships.

More about Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience AB is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative antibody-based cancer therapies. The company’s primary product, mitazalimab, is aimed at treating various cancers, with a particular focus on pancreatic cancer. Alligator Bioscience is actively seeking strategic partnerships to advance its clinical programs and enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 384,934

Current Market Cap: SEK222.2M

