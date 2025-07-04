Allied Critical Metals Strengthens Leadership with New VP of Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from DeepRock Minerals ( (TSE:ACM) ) is now available.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. has appointed Vítor Arezes as Vice President of Exploration, bringing over 14 years of experience in geological exploration and mining operations. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s efforts in advancing its tungsten projects in Portugal, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a leading supplier of this critical metal. The move is seen as pivotal for the company’s development and its positioning within the global tungsten market.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100% owned Borralha and Vila Verde Tungsten Projects in northern Portugal. Tungsten is a critical metal used in various industries such as defense, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, and energy. The company aims to become a premier Western supplier of tungsten, a market currently dominated by China, Russia, and North Korea.

Average Trading Volume: 154,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$755.2K

