Allied Critical Metals Gains Strategic Recognition for Tungsten Project

An update from DeepRock Minerals ( (TSE:ACM) ) is now available.

Allied Critical Metals has received strategic recognition from idD Portugal Defence for its Borralha Tungsten Project, marking it as a national priority with significant implications for Portugal’s and Europe’s defence supply chains. This endorsement enhances Allied’s credibility, expedites governmental support, and opens opportunities for strategic partnerships, positioning the company as a key player in Europe’s industrial and defence sovereignty.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based mining company focused on expanding and revitalizing its Borralha and Vila Verde Tungsten Projects in northern Portugal. Tungsten is a critical metal used in various industries, and Allied aims to rebuild Europe’s tungsten production capacity.

