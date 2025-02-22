Alliant Energy: 2024 Earnings and Future Outlook

Alliant Energy Corporation ( (LNT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alliant Energy Corporation presented to its investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is a leading energy-services provider primarily serving electric and natural gas customers in the Midwest through its subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. The company is recognized for its commitment to clean energy and community development.

In its 2024 earnings report, Alliant Energy revealed a mixed financial performance with a GAAP earnings per share of $2.69, a slight decrease from the previous year, while its non-GAAP earnings per share improved to $3.04, up from $2.82 in 2023. The company highlighted significant investments in renewable energy, completing 1,500 megawatts of solar generation, further enhancing its clean energy portfolio.

Key financial metrics showed a decline in GAAP earnings per share due to increased depreciation and financing expenses, along with adverse temperature impacts on sales. However, non-GAAP earnings were buoyed by revenue increases from capital investments and strategic financial adjustments. The company’s investments in solar and wind energy continue to position it as a leader in the energy transition.

Strategically, Alliant Energy affirmed its 2025 earnings guidance, projecting ongoing earnings per share between $3.15 and $3.25. This forecast hinges on stable economic conditions, effective cost control measures, and successful execution of its renewable energy and energy storage projects.

Looking ahead, Alliant Energy remains well-positioned for growth, focusing on enhancing its clean energy capabilities and fostering economic development within its service regions. The company’s management remains optimistic about achieving its financial and operational goals, leveraging its strengths in renewable energy investments and community partnerships.