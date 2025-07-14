Alliance Nickel Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GME Resources Limited ( (AU:AXN) ) has shared an update.

Alliance Nickel Limited has announced the cessation of 10,000,000 securities due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion, effective July 18, 2025. This cessation could impact the company’s capital structure and may influence investor perception and market dynamics as the company navigates its strategic objectives.

Average Trading Volume: 172,660

Current Market Cap: A$25.4M

