Alliance International Education Leasing Delays Circular Dispatch for 2026 Framework Agreement

The latest update is out from International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1563) ).

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular related to the 2026 Finance Leasing Framework Agreement with Nanshan Group. This postponement, now set for on or before November 20, 2025, is due to the additional time required to finalize the necessary information, potentially impacting stakeholders awaiting detailed insights and recommendations on the agreement.

More about International Alliance Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Alliance International Education Leasing Holdings Limited operates in the finance leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing solutions primarily for educational purposes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,445,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$324.7M

