Alliance Aviation Updates Director’s Interest Notice for Transparency

Alliance Aviation Services Limited has issued an amended Appendix 3Y to the Australian Stock Exchange to correct an omission regarding Mr. Mark Stanton’s indirect holdings. The updated document now accurately reflects all of Mr. Stanton’s direct and indirect holdings, ensuring transparency and compliance with ASX requirements.

More about Alliance Aviation Services Limited

Alliance Aviation Services Limited operates in the aviation industry, providing charter flight services, aircraft leasing, and other aviation-related services. The company focuses on serving the Australian market and has a significant presence in the aviation sector.

YTD Price Performance: -7.41%

Average Trading Volume: 119,630

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$442.6M

