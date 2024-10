Allegra Orthopaedics Limited (AU:AMT) has released an update.

Allegra Medical Technologies Limited has announced that director Peter Kazacos ceased his position on October 3, 2024, as per the Final Director’s Interest Notice. The notice, required under listing rule 3.19A.3, confirmed that Kazacos held no registered or beneficial interests in any securities of the company at the time of his departure.

