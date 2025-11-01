Allcargo Logistics Implements Strategic Amalgamation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Allcargo Logistics Limited ( (IN:ALLCARGO) ) has issued an update.

Allcargo Logistics Limited has announced the effectiveness of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement, which involves the amalgamation of Allcargo Gati Limited into the company. This move, sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, results in the dissolution of Allcargo Gati Limited and the delisting of its shares from BSE and NSE, potentially streamlining operations and strengthening Allcargo’s market position.

More about Allcargo Logistics Limited

Allcargo Logistics Limited operates in the logistics industry, providing services such as supply chain management and express logistics. The company is focused on enhancing its market presence through strategic arrangements and mergers.

Average Trading Volume: 236,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 33.76B INR

