Allan Gray Australia Reduces Stake in Service Stream Limited

The latest announcement is out from Service Stream Limited

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd, acting as an investment manager for various funds and investment mandates, has reported a reduction in its voting power in Service Stream Limited. The company’s voting power, through ordinary shares, decreased from 9.80% to 8.59% as of February 17, 2025. This change reflects a shift in the company’s holdings and possibly its strategic approach to investments in Service Stream Limited.

