Alkyl Amines Announces Special Window for Share Transfer Requests

The latest update is out from Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited ( (IN:ALKYLAMINE) ).

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited announced a special window for physical shareholders to re-lodge transfer requests of physical shares. This move, in compliance with a SEBI circular, aims to streamline share transfer processes and ensure regulatory adherence, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of amines and amine-based chemicals. These products are essential in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and rubber chemicals.

Average Trading Volume: 2,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 95.23B INR

