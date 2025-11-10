Alkemy Capital Advances Tees Valley Lithium Project with New Financing and Engineering Milestones

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc ( (GB:ALK) ) has shared an announcement.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc has announced significant progress in the development of its Tees Valley Lithium project, with the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study advancing and project-level financing underway. The appointment of ABG Sundal Collier ASA as financial advisor marks a crucial step towards securing $245 million in bond and equity financing, aiming for a Final Investment Decision in Q1 2026. The project is set to enhance the UK’s battery materials supply chain, with operational cost improvements expected due to increased government discounts. The upcoming supply chain event will further integrate UK suppliers into the project’s construction and operation.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc is facing significant financial instability, with negative equity and ongoing losses being primary concerns. However, recent strategic initiatives and partnerships in lithium refining may offer long-term growth potential. The stock exhibits weak technical momentum, and the valuation indicates profitability issues.

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc is focused on developing critical mineral infrastructure to support the global energy transition. Through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited (TVL), Alkemy is establishing Europe’s first independent lithium hydroxide refinery. TVL is dedicated to providing battery-grade lithium chemicals to meet the growing demand of the electric vehicle supply chain in Europe, with operations strategically located in Teesside.

Average Trading Volume: 58,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.06M

