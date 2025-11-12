Alkane Resources to Announce Q1 FY2026 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Alkane Resources Ltd ( (AU:ALK) ) has provided an update.

Alkane Resources Ltd is set to release its Q1 FY2026 operating and financial results on 13 November 2025. Following the release, a conference call and webcast will be hosted by the company’s Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, and CFO, James Carter, to discuss the results. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ALK) stock is a Buy with a A$1.40 price target.

More about Alkane Resources Ltd

Alkane Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in the production of gold and antimony, operating three mines across Australia and Sweden. The company’s assets include the Tomingley gold mine in New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony mine in Victoria, and the Björkdal gold mine in Sweden. Alkane is also involved in the exploration and development of the Boda-Kaiser Project, a large gold-copper porphyry in New South Wales, and continues to expand its resource base through ongoing exploration efforts.

Average Trading Volume: 8,296,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.38B



