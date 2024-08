Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Alkane Resources Limited has become a substantial holder in Medallion Metals Limited, acquiring a 5.39% stake with 20 million shares valued at $1,000,000. This strategic move, registered on 16th August 2024, positions Alkane as a key player with significant influence in the financial future of Medallion Metals.

For further insights into AU:MM8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.