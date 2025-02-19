Alkane Resources Reports Strong Financial Growth Amid Rising Gold Prices

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Alkane Resources Ltd ( (AU:ALK) ) has shared an announcement.

Alkane Resources Ltd reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the half-year ending December 2024, with a 36% rise in revenue to A$121.5 million and a 6% increase in profit after tax to A$13.1 million. This growth was driven by higher gold sale prices and increased production at the Tomingley site, highlighting the company’s robust position in the gold market. The company’s cash, bullion, and listed investments totaled A$42.4 million, demonstrating strong financial health and operational efficiency.

More about Alkane Resources Ltd

Alkane Resources Ltd is a company operating primarily in the gold mining industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of gold, with operations centered around its Tomingley site.

YTD Price Performance: 12.65%

Average Trading Volume: 17,934

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $245.8M

