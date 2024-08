Alkane Resources Ltd (AU:ALK) has released an update.

Alkane Resources Limited has announced its position as a substantial shareholder in Medallion Metals Limited, with a 5.39% voting power through the ownership of 20,000,000 shares, acquired for a total consideration of $1,000,000. This strategic move by Alkane signals its significant interest and influence in the operations of Medallion Metals.

