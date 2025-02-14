Alinco’s Q3 Results Show Resilience Amid Cost Pressures

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Alinco Incorporated ( (JP:5933) ) just unveiled an update.

Alinco Inc. reported that its fiscal year 2025 third-quarter performance was strong, with net sales progress reaching 77.4% of the annual forecast, bolstered by its core construction materials and scaffolding rental businesses. Despite overall performance aligning with forecasts, profit margins declined year-over-year due to cost pressures from yen depreciation and reduced foreign exchange gains.

More about Alinco Incorporated

Alinco Incorporated operates in the construction industry, primarily focusing on the production and rental of construction materials and scaffolding systems. The company aims to expand its market share with products like the ALBATROSS system.

YTD Price Performance: -1.41%

Average Trading Volume: 23,286

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen20.29B

See more insights into 5933 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.