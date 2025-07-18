Alinco Reports Mixed Financial Results with Strategic Profit Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alinco Incorporated ( (JP:5933) ) has issued an announcement.

Alinco Incorporated reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ending June 20, 2025, showing a 6.1% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a significant decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which fell by 40.4%, and a comprehensive income drop of 96.5%. The financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 20, 2026, anticipates modest growth in net sales and operating profit, with a forecasted full-year net sales increase of 3.1% and a 41.2% rise in operating profit, indicating a strategic focus on improving profitability.

Alinco Incorporated operates in the manufacturing industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company primarily focuses on producing and distributing construction equipment, scaffolding, and related products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 24,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen20.29B

