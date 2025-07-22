Alien Metals Reports Promising Silver Assay Results at Elizabeth Hill Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Alien Metals Ltd ( (GB:UFO) ) is now available.

Alien Metals Limited has announced significant assay results from the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project in Western Australia, where it holds a 30% interest. The assays revealed high silver content, with samples showing up to 490 g/t Ag, and elevated levels of copper and gold, indicating potential new mineralized zones. The results suggest the possibility of multiple new mineralized systems within the project area, enhancing the project’s exploration potential. Follow-up trenching and sampling are underway, with further drilling campaigns planned, positioning Alien Metals to potentially expand its resource base and strengthen its industry standing.

More about Alien Metals Ltd

Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from its Hancock iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Alien Metals also has interests in two other iron ore exploration projects, Brockman and Vivash, and owns one of Australia’s largest PGM deposits, Munni Munni. The company has recently entered into a joint venture with West Coast Silver Limited for the development of the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project.

Average Trading Volume: 54,231,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.97M

For a thorough assessment of UFO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue